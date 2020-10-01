Possible three-day long weekend coming to UAE this October 2020

The UAE may enjoy a three-day holiday this October – the Prophet’s Birthday expected to take place later this month.

The exact date of the Prophet’s Birthday for 2020 follows the Hijri calendar falling on Rabi Al Awaal 12, and is dependent on moon-sighting which will likely fall either October 28 (Wednesday) or October 29 (Thursday).

If it falls on October 29, residents and citizens who enjoy a two-day weekend will have a total of three days off before October ends.

Residents are advised to wait for the official announcement from the UAE government regarding the official moon-sighting date which will determine the official holiday this October.