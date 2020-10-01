Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Possible three-day long weekend coming to UAE this October 2020

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 49 mins ago

The UAE may enjoy a three-day holiday this October – the Prophet’s Birthday expected to take place later this month.

The exact date of the Prophet’s Birthday for 2020 follows the Hijri calendar falling on Rabi Al Awaal 12, and is dependent on moon-sighting which will likely fall either October 28 (Wednesday) or October 29 (Thursday).

RELATED STORY: UAE public holidays Filipinos should watch out for this 2020

If it falls on October 29, residents and citizens who enjoy a two-day weekend will have a total of three days off before October ends.

Residents are advised to wait for the official announcement from the UAE government regarding the official moon-sighting date which will determine the official holiday this October.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Man found guilty of killing 2 women, hiding them in freezer

Man found guilty of killing 2 women, hiding them in freezer

21 mins ago
Photo of Abu Dhabi implements new traffic regulations from October 1

Abu Dhabi implements new traffic regulations from October 1

1 hour ago
Photo of LOOK: Dubai Expo 2020 begins 365-day countdown

LOOK: Dubai Expo 2020 begins 365-day countdown

1 hour ago
Photo of MVP-led company starts hiring OFWs

MVP-led company starts hiring OFWs

1 hour ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close