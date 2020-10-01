Police seize over 300,000 used condoms recycled for sale

Authorities in Vietnam have raided a facility in Binh Duong on September 19, wherein over 300,000 used condoms planned to be recycled and sold have been seized.

In the report of Asia One citing Tuoi Tre News, police found 324,000 condoms weighing a total of 360 kilograms being recycled. They said these items were washed, dried, reshaped with a dildo under unhygienic conditions.

Authorities also found thousands of repackaged condoms to be resold to “unsuspecting customers.”

According to the woman in charge of the facility, she received thousands of used condoms every month from an unidentified person.

The US Centers for Disease Control explained that recycling condoms won’t eradicate bacteria and virus on its surface, it would only make the latex more likely to tear.