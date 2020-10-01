Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Police seize over 300,000 used condoms recycled for sale

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

Photo credit: AsiaOne via Binh Duong market management department

Authorities in Vietnam have raided a facility in Binh Duong on September 19, wherein over 300,000 used condoms planned to be recycled and sold have been seized.

In the report of Asia One citing Tuoi Tre News, police found 324,000 condoms weighing a total of 360 kilograms being recycled. They said these items were washed, dried, reshaped with a dildo under unhygienic conditions.

Authorities also found thousands of repackaged condoms to be resold to “unsuspecting customers.”

According to the woman in charge of the facility, she received thousands of used condoms every month from an unidentified person.

The US Centers for Disease Control explained that recycling condoms won’t eradicate bacteria and virus on its surface, it would only make the latex more likely to tear.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of PH breaches 314,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,415 newly infected patients

PH breaches 314,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,415 newly infected patients

31 mins ago
Photo of 3 out of 10 breast cancer patients in UAE are Filipinas

3 out of 10 breast cancer patients in UAE are Filipinas

3 hours ago
Photo of Can Duterte can block Facebook in PH? Tech expert answers

Can Duterte can block Facebook in PH? Tech expert answers

3 hours ago
Photo of Active sperm donor with 150 kids fathers 6 more kids during COVID-19 lockdown

Active sperm donor with 150 kids fathers 6 more kids during COVID-19 lockdown

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close