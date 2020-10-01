Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Peso-Dirham exchange rate now at AED1=Php13.21

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Overseas Filipinos who have recently received their salaries and are now planning to send money back home to their nearest remittance center can have their dirhams exchanged at a rate of AED 1 = Php 13.21.

Data from Google’s exchange rate graph shows that this is 0.03 Philippine cents lower compared to a month earlier as September 1’s average rate was Php 13.24.

RELATED STORY: UAE among top sources of OFW remittances in Jan-May 2020

Earlier, the Philippines took the second spot in the ranks of top-receiving countries on remittances during the first six months of 2020.

Data from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) reveal that expats’ remittances from the UAE amounted to AED79.6 billion in H1-2020.

READ ON: COVID-19 to have minimal impact on remittances – PH Gov’t

India has maintained the top spot in receiving countries, with Pakistan in third place. This is followed by Bangladesh, Egypt, and the USA.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Man found guilty of killing 2 women, hiding them in freezer

Man found guilty of killing 2 women, hiding them in freezer

20 mins ago
Photo of Possible three-day long weekend coming to UAE this October 2020

Possible three-day long weekend coming to UAE this October 2020

48 mins ago
Photo of Abu Dhabi implements new traffic regulations from October 1

Abu Dhabi implements new traffic regulations from October 1

1 hour ago
Photo of LOOK: Dubai Expo 2020 begins 365-day countdown

LOOK: Dubai Expo 2020 begins 365-day countdown

1 hour ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close