Peso-Dirham exchange rate now at AED1=Php13.21

Overseas Filipinos who have recently received their salaries and are now planning to send money back home to their nearest remittance center can have their dirhams exchanged at a rate of AED 1 = Php 13.21.

Data from Google’s exchange rate graph shows that this is 0.03 Philippine cents lower compared to a month earlier as September 1’s average rate was Php 13.24.

Earlier, the Philippines took the second spot in the ranks of top-receiving countries on remittances during the first six months of 2020.

Data from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) reveal that expats’ remittances from the UAE amounted to AED79.6 billion in H1-2020.

India has maintained the top spot in receiving countries, with Pakistan in third place. This is followed by Bangladesh, Egypt, and the USA.