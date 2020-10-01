Dubai closes restaurants, fitness center, salon for violating COVID-19 rules

Dubai authorities have issued closure orders for violating coronavirus safety protocols to four restaurants, a salon and a fitness center on September 30.

Apart from these establishments, 15 more businesses were fined for violating COVID-19 safety measures.

Dubai Municipality caught out 44 premises ignoring health protocols. Authorities carried out 2,540 visits on Monday and gave 76 warnings.

RELATED STORY: Dubai fines 3 establishments for violating mask wearing guidelines, warns 5 others

2,415 establishments were found to be compliant with the measures in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Two restaurants were ordered closed in Al Rigga and Muhaisnah and two cafes in Jafza and Umm Suqeim.

A salon in Al Satwa and a fitness facility in Mirdif also received closure orders.

Dubai’s Department of Economic Development also fined six retail outlets and four gyms in Nadd Al Hamar.

READ ON: ‘No social gatherings at home’: UAE authorities remind residents of AED10,000 fine

Eight businesses were penalized because their employees did not wear face masks and the other two for violating social distancing guidelines.

11 other commercial facilities have been caught for not placing physical distancing stickers as required.

DED appealed to the public to report violators of coronavirus safety measures. They can do so by reporting to the Dubai Consumer app, by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website and by calling 600 54 5555.