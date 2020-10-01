Disney to terminate 28,000 employees due to COVID-19 impact across theme parks

Around 28,000 employees from Disney will soon find themselves jobless amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, as the impact continues to hammer down on the entertainment park’s capability to stay afloat.

Josh D’Amaro, Walt Disney Company’s Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Products, stated that the company has made “the very difficult decision to begin the process of reducing our workforce,” and stated that the part of the reason was the ‘limited capacity’ caused by physical distancing requirements.

Reports from Fox Business reveal that the State of California had implemented several restrictions that made it impossible for Disneyland to reopen as of posting time, a decision which D’Amaro states has “exacerbated” the state of the theme park and its employees.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s Health and Human Services Secretary, affirms that the state’s “number one priority is to lead with public health to slow the spread of the virus to begin reopening our economy and get Californians back to work safely and sustainably,” as per reports from Fox Business.

D’Amaro maintains that Disney’s doors remain open for all employees or known as “cast members” who will be laid off, when things get back to normal.

“Our Cast Members have always been key to our success, playing a valued and important role in delivering a world-class experience, and we look forward to providing opportunities where we can for them to return,” he said.