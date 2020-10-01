AED15 million up for grabs this October with Big Ticket

The Fantastic 15 Million is back! While we are continuously aiming to provide more chances and opportunities for our Big Ticket customers to win, our Grand prize for the October promotion, draw series 221 will be AED 15 million, and 9 additional cash prizes. For the month of October, we have increased the 2nd prize up to a whopping AED500 000. In addition to The Fantastic 15 million promotion, customers can also participate in our Dream Car promotion to win the amazing BMW 420i.

Here are the rest of the prizes:

3rd prize: AED 100,000

4th prize: AED 90,000

5th prize: AED 80,000

6th prize: AED 70,000

7th prize: AED 60,000

8th prize: AED 50,000

9th prize: AED 40,000

10th prize: AED 30,000

Raffle tickets will be on sale until October 31, with the grand draw date happening on November 3rd at 2:00 pm UAE time. Through social media live stream only on the Facebook and You Tube channels of Big Ticket.

Ticket price for the Big Ticket Millionaire is AED 500 inclusive of VAT, and if you purchase two tickets, we’ll give you a third ticket absolutely free. You can purchase the tickets from our website www.bigticket.ae or visit Big Ticket stores at the Abu Dhabi International Airport arrivals hall counter and Al Alain International Airport.

October Social Media Games

Stay tuned to our Social Media platforms throughout the month of October where we’ll be asking customers to participate in lots of fun activities with a chance to win more with Big Ticket. In addition, Richard and Bouchra will be hosting games for our viewers during our Live draw 3rd November where participants stand a chance to win gold, mobile phones and free entry tickets to the Big Ticket series 221.

Big Ticket started realizing Big Dreams in 1992 when it was first established at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. Today, Big Ticket is the largest and longest-running raffle draw for cash prizes and dream luxury cars.

What started out with a million Dirhams cash prize gradually grew and now, on Big Ticket’s 28th year, we have already given away millions of cash prizes in both Dirhams and luxury cars.

We have the biggest prize yet at 20 Million Dirhams, 15 Million Dirhams, 12 Million Dirhams and 10 Million Dirhams. We also give away Dream car Jeep.

As Big Ticket continues to aim to bring you closer to your Big Dreams, we are constantly working to make each monthly draw BIGGER and BETTER!

With every Big Ticket, we make you one step closer to your Big Dreams.

