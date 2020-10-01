Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi implements new traffic regulations from October 1

Abu Dhabi has announced new traffic guidelines that will be implemented starting October 1, in its efforts to continue providing the highest safety standards.

The new guidelines from the Integrated Transport Center (ITC) include giving penalties for vehicles parked on construction projects that obstruct the right of way or traffic safety.

The announcement from the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office states that the Abu Dhabi City will have these guidelines in place from October 1, 2020, with Al Ain and Al Dhafra to follow suit by the beginning of 2021.

“Obtaining a traffic permit from ITC is required before undertaking any construction work that might result in traffic detours. Penalties against non-compliance will be enforced, to ensure public safety and protect public and private facilities and infrastructures,” as per a tweet from the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.

Here is the complete list of guidelines:

The new regulations include a requirement to obtain a traffic permit from ITC before undertaking any construction work that may result in traffic detours or affect road safety.

Penalties will be issued for the following:

– Undergoing deep excavation that obstructs the right of the way without offering concrete barriers or not filling plastic barriers with water or sand.

– Parking vehicles working on the project that obstruct the right of the way or traffic safety

– Not avoiding safe pedestrian or cycling paths on the work site

– Not providing a safety official at the work site.

