WATCH: NCEMA advises motorists to avoid valleys, dams due to possible rainfall

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has warned motorists to drive carefully on slippery roads and to avoid valleys, and dams.
This, as the National Center for Meteorology (NCM) forecast a chance of rain tonight, September 30.
“A chance of convective clouds formation eastward and northward areas associated with rainfall,” said the video from NCEMA.
— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) September 30, 2020