Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: NCEMA advises motorists to avoid valleys, dams due to possible rainfall

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has warned motorists to drive carefully on slippery roads and to avoid valleys, and dams.

This, as the National Center for Meteorology (NCM) forecast a chance of rain tonight, September 30.

“A chance of convective clouds formation eastward and northward areas associated with rainfall,” said the video from NCEMA.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Around 200,000 scholars feared to be affected by slashing of TESDA’s budget

Around 200,000 scholars feared to be affected by slashing of TESDA’s budget

2 hours ago
Photo of PHP1,000 bill with misspelled name of Duterte? BSP answers

PHP1,000 bill with misspelled name of Duterte? BSP answers

2 hours ago
Photo of DFA reports 27 new COVID-19 cases for overseas Filipinos; total now at 10,534

DFA reports 27 new COVID-19 cases for overseas Filipinos; total now at 10,534

2 hours ago
Photo of PH family farm exports 15 tons of okra to Japan daily

PH family farm exports 15 tons of okra to Japan daily

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close