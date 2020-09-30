Ras Al Khaimah evacuates 44 workers following labor camp blaze

Authorities from Ras Al Khaimah mobilized their team of firefighters to contain a blaze that spread to nine caravans at the Muaireedh area last September 29.

They also evacuated 44 workers to safety before the fire spread further.

“All the 44 workers in the caravans were moved to safety and no casualties were reported in the big fire that broke out in the labor camp close to the RAK Port and FEWA Office,” Brigadier Mohamed Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director General of the RAK Civil Defence Department said.

The team of firefighters put down the flames before it spread to the other caravans in the area.

“The competent firefighters managed to put out the flames before expanding to the nearby 21 caravans which were safely and successfully isolated,” said Al Zaabi.

