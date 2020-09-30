Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PHP1,000 bill with misspelled name of Duterte? BSP answers

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on September 30 said that the viral photo of the PHP1,000 bill bearing the misspelled name of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is fake.

In a statement, BSP said that the bill—which spelled Duterte’s middle name as ‘Boa’ instead of ‘Roa’—is not a legal tender.

“The serial number shown in the said banknote does not match any of the ones issued by the BSP for the 1000-Piso Enhanced New Generation Currency (NGC) banknote,” it said.

Esquire Philippines earlier released an article showing he misspelled PHP1,000, which was posted on Wikipedia. The image has since been removed and updated to a version of the enhanced NGC, which the central bank said includes the latest anti-counterfeiting technology.

