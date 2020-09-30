Joe Biden to Donald Trump: You’re the worst president America has ever had

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on September 29 has called Republican nominee and US President Donald Trump “the worst president America has ever had” during the presidential debate.

During the debate held at Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, the two nominees constantly clashed and argued over several topics, including Trump’s response on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as the president’s efforts to swiftly fill a U.S. Supreme Court seat following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Biden said that more people will die unless he “gets a lot smarter, a lot quicker.” To this, Trump replied: “There’s nothing smart about you, Joe.”

The Democratic presidential nominee also called Trump a “clown,” a “racist,” and “Putin’s puppy.”

The heated debate lasted for about an hour and a half, with Biden getting irritated the first 20 minutes after being repeatedly cut off by Trump.