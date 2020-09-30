Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Joe Biden to Donald Trump: You’re the worst president America has ever had

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Screengrab from The Washington Post

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on September 29 has called Republican nominee and US President Donald Trump “the worst president America has ever had” during the presidential debate.

During the debate held at Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, the two nominees constantly clashed and argued over several topics, including Trump’s response on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as the president’s efforts to swiftly fill a U.S. Supreme Court seat following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Biden said that more people will die unless he “gets a lot smarter, a lot quicker.” To this, Trump replied: “There’s nothing smart about you, Joe.”

The Democratic presidential nominee also called Trump a “clown,” a “racist,” and “Putin’s puppy.”

The heated debate lasted for about an hour and a half, with Biden getting irritated the first 20 minutes after being repeatedly cut off by Trump.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Police help fly home stranded Dubai tourist who ran out of cash

Police help fly home stranded Dubai tourist who ran out of cash

19 mins ago
Photo of BREAKING: Cayetano offers to resign as House Speaker

BREAKING: Cayetano offers to resign as House Speaker

1 hour ago
Photo of PH breaches 311,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,426 newly infected patients

PH breaches 311,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,426 newly infected patients

1 hour ago
Photo of Massive fire breaks out in UAE labor camp, 44 workers evacuated

Massive fire breaks out in UAE labor camp, 44 workers evacuated

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close