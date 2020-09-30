Dubai to intensify inspections to ensure COVID-19 compliance among residents

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced that the will be conducting intensified inspections to make sure that both individuals and businesses are complying with the guidelines set by the country to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“As part of #Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis&Disaster Management’s commitment to safeguarding the health & safety of citizens & residents,inspections have been intensified to ensure the strict compliance of individuals & establishments with COVID-19 precautionary measures,” as per a tweet from the Dubai Government Media Office.

Dubai was recently named as the emirate that recorded the most number of violations.

“The highest (number of) violations were detected in Dubai, followed by Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Um Al Quwain, and finally Ras Al Khaimah,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

Officials assure the public that Dubai will continue to intensify their inspections to ensure that everyone follows the guidelines to help beat COVID-19.

“The Committee has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against violations and will continue to enforce the highest safety standards,” said the tweet from the Dubai Government Media Office.