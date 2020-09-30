Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai authorities fine five shops for violating COVID-19 protocols

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

The Dubai Economy has fined five shops while three businesses were given warnings for violating the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

In a tweet, the Dubai Economy said that no shops were ordered closed.

About 680 businesses were found compliant with the coronavirus (COVID-19) preventive measures.

The DED has been conducting daily and intensified inspections to check on the compliance of establishments were complying with the safety measures.

“As part of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management’s commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of citizens and residents, inspections have been intensified to ensure the strict compliance of individuals and establishments with COVID-19 precautionary measures,” the Dubai Media Office tweeted.

“Intensified inspections have resulted in an increase in the number of violations recorded in Dubai. The Committee has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against violations and will continue to enforce the highest safety standards,” the office added.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Around 200,000 scholars feared to be affected by slashing of TESDA’s budget

Around 200,000 scholars feared to be affected by slashing of TESDA’s budget

2 hours ago
Photo of PHP1,000 bill with misspelled name of Duterte? BSP answers

PHP1,000 bill with misspelled name of Duterte? BSP answers

2 hours ago
Photo of DFA reports 27 new COVID-19 cases for overseas Filipinos; total now at 10,534

DFA reports 27 new COVID-19 cases for overseas Filipinos; total now at 10,534

2 hours ago
Photo of PH family farm exports 15 tons of okra to Japan daily

PH family farm exports 15 tons of okra to Japan daily

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close