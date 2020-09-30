Dubai authorities fine five shops for violating COVID-19 protocols

The Dubai Economy has fined five shops while three businesses were given warnings for violating the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

In a tweet, the Dubai Economy said that no shops were ordered closed.

About 680 businesses were found compliant with the coronavirus (COVID-19) preventive measures.

The DED has been conducting daily and intensified inspections to check on the compliance of establishments were complying with the safety measures.

“As part of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management’s commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of citizens and residents, inspections have been intensified to ensure the strict compliance of individuals and establishments with COVID-19 precautionary measures,” the Dubai Media Office tweeted.

“Intensified inspections have resulted in an increase in the number of violations recorded in Dubai. The Committee has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against violations and will continue to enforce the highest safety standards,” the office added.