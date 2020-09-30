DFA reports 27 new COVID-19 cases for overseas Filipinos; total now at 10,534

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 27 more Filipinos abroad contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total tally to 10,534.

In its latest case bulletin, the DFA said there are no new fatalities nor recoveries. The total number of recovered individuals stand at 6,727 and while overseas Filipinos who have died are at 792 worldwide.

“On this last day of the month, the DFA reports no new fatalities and no new recoveries from COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad, Meanwhile, 27 new confirmed cases have been reported in four countries in Asia and the Pacific and Europe. To date, the total number of countries and regions with confirmed cases among Filipinos remains at 78,” the DFA said.

Meanwhile, about 3,015 Filipinos abroad are still undergoing treatment.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amidst this ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the DFA said.