Around 200,000 scholars feared to be affected by slashing of TESDA’s budget

2 hours ago

About 200,000 individuals in the Philippines will have their scholarships affected after the budget and management department cut the scholarship spending proposal of Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for 2021.

The move of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to slash the approved PHP13.5 billion budget of TESDA for next year was discussed during the House plenary deliberations.

“Approximately, maapektuhan ho, 200,000 individuals na hindi makakatanggap ng tamang scholarship for training programs,” said Makati City 2nd District Rep. Luis Campos Jr., vice chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations,

He added that the scholarship training program of TESDA aims to help abut 300,000 scholars.

Kabataan partylist Rep. Sarah Jane Elago said that the action of the DCM will impact the efforts of the government to decrease unemployment in the country, as TESDA provides certifiable skills for Filipinos in the lower-income classes.

“This comes in the middle of an economic crisis, wherein gaining skills for employability is key for most low-income workers and the youth in rural areas,” she said in a statement.

“If TESDA will want to boost their enrollment numbers in the coming years, the funds needed for scholarship grants will be indispensable,” she added.

