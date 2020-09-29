Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman in Dubai stabs flat mate while sleeping

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 6 hours ago

A 31-year-old woman in Dubai was arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her housemate, Khaleej Times reported.

According to public prosecution records, the victim—a 25-year-old Indian woman—would have died if she had not been taken to a hospital immediately.

The victim said that she was sleeping in her room when she woke up to the screams of her flatmate, finding herself bleeding in the abdomen.

“I then found myself bleeding from the right side of my abdomen. As my mother rushed to grab the accused, I snatched the knife from the latter’s hand and escaped,” Khaleej Times quoted her as saying.

Her mother said that she was with her daughter watching TV in their room while the defendant walked in and charged at her daughter with a knife, screaming.

“I then noticed that she was holding a knife and saw her stab my daughter in the upper part of her right arm and in her abdomen,” she said.

The mother said she immediately seized the flatmate while her daughter snatched the knife from her hand and escaped.

The defendant admitted to stabbing the victim, according to the authorities, although she did not cite any reason as to why she did it.

The court will announce its ruling on the case on October 11.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of BREAKING: UAE declares three days of mourning following death of Emir of Kuwait

BREAKING: UAE declares three days of mourning following death of Emir of Kuwait

5 hours ago
Photo of Up to Php100,000 loan w/o interest available for OFWs who lost jobs in pandemic

Up to Php100,000 loan w/o interest available for OFWs who lost jobs in pandemic

5 hours ago
Photo of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan inaugurates digital platform for involving community in designing UAE’s future  

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan inaugurates digital platform for involving community in designing UAE’s future  

5 hours ago
Photo of How overseas Filipinos can begin laundromat business in PH to survive COVID-19 pandemic

How overseas Filipinos can begin laundromat business in PH to survive COVID-19 pandemic

5 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close