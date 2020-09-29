Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE public warned against hidden ATM devices this payday

Residents in the UAE are warned to be wary of the Automated Teller Machines (ATM) terminals that they use, stating that fraudsters might place hidden devices to get personal information that may compromise their bank accounts.

The UAE Banks Federation reminded the public to be vigilant whenever they use ATM terminals to see if there are any suspicious devices in the machine.

“Fraudulent ATM operations are carried out through several methods including implanting a hidden device in the machine, which allows fraudsters to steal personal information stored on debit/credit cards and access funds in the account,” said the tweet from the UAE Banks Federation.

Residents can contact the bank responsible for the ATM terminal they last transacted in and should retrieve a receipt to keep a record of their transaction.

