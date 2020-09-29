Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE leaders offer condolences over the passing of Kuwait Emir  

Staff Report 6 hours ago

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have offered their respects over the passing of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait.

 

In a Twitter post, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said, “Our sincere condolences go to the Al-Sabah family and the people of Kuwait. Sheikh Sabah epitomised wisdom, tolerance, and peace and he was a great pioneer of Gulf cooperation. He served Kuwait with honor and grace, and his work will never be forgotten. May God have mercy on him.”

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid paid his respects on the social media platform as well, saying in Arabic: “May God have mercy on the compassionate father of Kuwait..and the beating heart of the Gulf.. and the noble prince of humanity, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. .. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.”

The emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, has died at the age of 91.

His death was announced by the Emiri Diwan, reported by the state media Kuwait News Agency.

“With deep sadness and sorrow the Emiri Diwan sends its condolences to the people of Kuwait, the Arab and Muslim nations, and our friendly nations worldwide,” the statement said.

The Kuwaiti leader ruled the Gulf state since 2006 and had overseen its foreign policy for more than 50 years.

Dubbed as the “dean of Arab diplomacy”, he was known for his unswerving efforts to restore peace relations with states.

Sheikh Sabah was flown to the United States in July for medical treatment following a surgery.

