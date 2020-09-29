Latest News

Three Dubai expats arrested for impersonating police

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

The Dubai Public Prosecution referred the case of three expats to a criminal court after they assaulted a man and robbed him after the incident.

One of the suspects also allegedly impersonated a policeman.

The three nationals consisted of a couple and their male friend are now facing two offenses, namely stealing by force and intimidation and misdemeanor offense for impersonating a public officer.

The couple reportedly attacked a male victim when he came to visit them and stole his watch.

The victim said he had rented the car of the couple for four days during which the car rendered traffic fines amounting to AED1,800.

This has become the subject of dispute between the victim and the couple.

The couple assaulted the man and called their friend who pretended as police officer.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of UAE public warned against hidden ATM devices this payday

UAE public warned against hidden ATM devices this payday

31 mins ago
Photo of UAE unemployment rate among world’s lowest at 2.2%

UAE unemployment rate among world’s lowest at 2.2%

1 hour ago
Photo of COVID-19: 1 million worldwide deaths an ‘agonising milestone’ – United Nations

COVID-19: 1 million worldwide deaths an ‘agonising milestone’ – United Nations

1 hour ago
Photo of Man stands trial in Dubai for not wearing face mask, trying to bribe police officer

Man stands trial in Dubai for not wearing face mask, trying to bribe police officer

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close