Three Dubai expats arrested for impersonating police

The Dubai Public Prosecution referred the case of three expats to a criminal court after they assaulted a man and robbed him after the incident.

One of the suspects also allegedly impersonated a policeman.

The three nationals consisted of a couple and their male friend are now facing two offenses, namely stealing by force and intimidation and misdemeanor offense for impersonating a public officer.

The couple reportedly attacked a male victim when he came to visit them and stole his watch.

The victim said he had rented the car of the couple for four days during which the car rendered traffic fines amounting to AED1,800.

This has become the subject of dispute between the victim and the couple.

The couple assaulted the man and called their friend who pretended as police officer.