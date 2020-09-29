Man stands trial in Dubai for not wearing face mask, trying to bribe police officer

A rule-breaker of COVID-19 preventive measures now stands trial in Dubai Criminal Court for allegedly trying to bribe a police officer.

The 24-year-old defendant was caught outside a hotel not wearing a face mask by a Dubai Police officer during the movement restrictions put in place by the Dubai Government last April, in a bid to curve the spread of COVID-19.

When the police approached the man, he also discovered that he did not have a movement permit.

At a police station, the defendant tried to bribe the police officer with a total of AED3,000 cash to let him go.

However, the officer told the station director about the incident and the man was referred to prosecutors.

The next hearing was set on October 19.