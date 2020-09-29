How overseas Filipinos can begin laundromat business in PH to survive COVID-19 pandemic

The Philippines is slowly showing signs of economic recovery, buoyed by the ongoing remittances of OFWs and other factors. Some of these OFWs are taking the next step by investing in the Philippines as they launch their preferred business to help their family earn amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar to fastfood chains, laundromats are starting to become prolific in the Philippines and can be found in almost every corner and neighborhood today.

If you’re looking into starting your own laundromat business in the country, check out these steps to learn how:

1 | Choose your type of laundry business

Different laundry services or shops offer different services and solutions to customers. Foremost, select the laundry business type you want to operate: dry cleaning, home-based laundry, or coin-operated laundromat. Whichever business type you choose, prepare a budget of at least P250,000 to P400,000 as capital. Few existing laundry shops are also open for franchise.

2 | Pick a strategic location

If you have an existing lot or vacant property in your neighborhood, it can be the venue for your laundry business venture. However, for those who intend to rent, ensure that you select a location near residential areas such as subdivisions, condominiums, or hotels where this type of business will most likely prosper. Allot a monthly rental fee of at least P25,000.

3 | Register your business

Before you can actually start operating your own laundromat, you will need to register your business with the Department of Trade and Industry and your local government unit first. Secure all the necessary permits and certificate before proceeding to the next steps. You can click here for the full guide to opening up your own small business in the Philippines.

4 | Purchase laundry machines and equipment

Invest in high-quality washing machines that will last for a long period of time. Laundry equipment tend to be expensive, especially as this type of business requires high-level of automatic washers. Appliances for laundry shops may cost about P20,000 to P50,000 each. You may opt to choose coin-operated washing machines too that range from P25,000 to P40,000. Also prepare dry cleaning machines, ironing tables, and a cash register for the business.

5 | Choose detergents wisely

Some people are very particular with the brand or type of soap or detergent they use for their clothes. Different people have different skin types, and some detergents may cause allergies to clients or may be too harsh on fabrics and clothes. Invest in hypo-allergenic detergents to be safe, which may also win you loyal customers in the long run.

6 | Make your business fun

As laundry remains to be a tedious task, liven up your business space by providing comfortable benches or seats for your customers. You can also provide soothing background music or free drinks/coffee for the customers while waiting. Make them feel that doing laundry can actually be fun, too!