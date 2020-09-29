Latest NewsNewsTFT News

FALLEN OFWS: Remains of 35 OFWs including COVID-19 fatalities from Saudi Arabia arrive home

The remains of 35 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who died in Saudi Arabia have arrived in the country on Tuesday.

Their bodies arrived at 9:56 in the morning onboard on a chartered Philippine Airlines flight on Tuesday, according to the Department of Labor and Employment. This is the fifth batch of repatriation for OFWs who died in the Middle Eastern country.

The batch repatriation of deceased OFWs includes 12 remains from Jeddah, 21 from Al Khobar, and two from Riyadh.

RELATED STORY: 354 distressed OFWs from Saudi arrive in PH—DOLE

Most of them, 30 OFWs, died from the coronavirus disease while the five others died from other causes.

“We’re doing this not just because it’s our duty. This is the government’s way of paying respect and giving recognition to our modern-day heroes’ valuable contribution to the growth of the Filipino families and the country,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said in a statement.

READ ON: Remains of 72 dead OFWs from Saudi Arabia arrive in PH

The government has repatriated 302 remains of OFWs from Saudi Arabia since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

