Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai OFW expresses concern over ‘shared restroom’ with people not yet tested for COVID-19

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) from Dubai is questioning the policy of a quarantine facility in Camarines Sur that allows shared restrooms between OFWs who already tested negative for COVID-19 and locally stranded individuals (LSIs) yet to undergo swab testing.

The OFW who chose to remain anonymous told Inquirer.net report that everything went smoothly from Dubai to her arrival in Manila.

She underwent health protocols and RT-PCR tests and she, later on, received her negative results.

RELATED STORY: Metro Manila stays under General Community Quarantine for another month

The problem, however, was with the policy of her home province which also requires arriving residents to undergo quarantine.

She’s worried that OFWs like her who already tested negative for COVID-19 and underwent days in quarantine facilities are sharing restrooms with LSIs who are not yet tested for the coronavirus.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said that the policy for returning OFWS are still depending on their respective Local Government Units (LGUs).

READ ON: Isolation required: UAE employees exposed to confirmed, suspected COVID-19 cases need to undergo quarantine

“The destination LGU has options to test them again and send them home after getting the negative result or put them into [a] quarantine facility or home quarantine for 14 days. The possibility of re-infection is high during the travel,” Año told the Inquirer.

The DILG also said that every individual in quarantine facilities should have their own restroom.

The LGU has yet to respond on the OFW’s concern.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Woman in Dubai stabs flat mate while sleeping

Woman in Dubai stabs flat mate while sleeping

2 mins ago
Photo of Man charged by court for stealing cigarettes, energy drinks worth AED214,000

Man charged by court for stealing cigarettes, energy drinks worth AED214,000

31 mins ago
Photo of COVID-19 test center workers arrested for giving out negative results in exchange of cash

COVID-19 test center workers arrested for giving out negative results in exchange of cash

42 mins ago
Photo of COVID-19 stress sends Dubai man to prison to be followed by deportation

COVID-19 stress sends Dubai man to prison to be followed by deportation

47 mins ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close