Dubai OFW expresses concern over ‘shared restroom’ with people not yet tested for COVID-19

An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) from Dubai is questioning the policy of a quarantine facility in Camarines Sur that allows shared restrooms between OFWs who already tested negative for COVID-19 and locally stranded individuals (LSIs) yet to undergo swab testing.

The OFW who chose to remain anonymous told Inquirer.net report that everything went smoothly from Dubai to her arrival in Manila.

She underwent health protocols and RT-PCR tests and she, later on, received her negative results.

RELATED STORY: Metro Manila stays under General Community Quarantine for another month

The problem, however, was with the policy of her home province which also requires arriving residents to undergo quarantine.

She’s worried that OFWs like her who already tested negative for COVID-19 and underwent days in quarantine facilities are sharing restrooms with LSIs who are not yet tested for the coronavirus.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said that the policy for returning OFWS are still depending on their respective Local Government Units (LGUs).

READ ON: Isolation required: UAE employees exposed to confirmed, suspected COVID-19 cases need to undergo quarantine

“The destination LGU has options to test them again and send them home after getting the negative result or put them into [a] quarantine facility or home quarantine for 14 days. The possibility of re-infection is high during the travel,” Año told the Inquirer.

The DILG also said that every individual in quarantine facilities should have their own restroom.

The LGU has yet to respond on the OFW’s concern.