COVID-19 stress sends Dubai man to prison to be followed by deportation

Due to his uncontrolled stress related to COVID-19 isolation, a man in Dubai has been sentenced to three months in jail to be followed by deportation for damaging a quarantine facility in the emirate.

A lawyer of the Dubai Health Authority said the Al Warsan facility in Hind Humanitarian City accepted to take the man in June, as he had no place to undergo self-isolation, in line with the COVID-19 preventive measures.

RELATED STORY: Dubai opens three new COVID-19 testing centers

Despite this, the 31-year-old man damaged parts of his room including its ceiling.

In his defense, he told the court that he was suffering from serious emotional stress during that time.

READ ON: Isolation required: UAE employees exposed to confirmed, suspected COVID-19 cases need to undergo quarantine

The court, however, did not buy his excuse and ordered him to be deported for his behavior.

