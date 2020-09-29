COVID-19 stress sends Dubai man to prison to be followed by deportation

Due to his uncontrolled stress related to COVID-19 isolation, a man in Dubai has been sentenced to three months in jail to be followed by deportation for damaging a quarantine facility in the emirate.

A lawyer of the Dubai Health Authority said the Al Warsan facility in Hind Humanitarian City accepted to take the man in June, as he had no place to undergo self-isolation, in line with the COVID-19 preventive measures.

Despite this, the 31-year-old man damaged parts of his room including its ceiling.

In his defense, he told the court that he was suffering from serious emotional stress during that time.

The court, however, did not buy his excuse and ordered him to be deported for his behavior.