Latest News

Coronavirus death toll reaches 1 million worldwide

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

The coronavirus death toll across the globe has now climbed to 1,000,555, a huge blow to countries struggling to fight the pandemic in the last few months.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the million deaths recorded were reached less than a year since the first recorded death from the virus was recorded in Wuhan, China,

More than 33 million cases have been confirmed worldwide and outbreaks continue to plague many countries.

Europe has seen another surge and second wave of infections after successfully curbing the virus spread recently. There have been a dramatic increase of cases in France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The United States is still leading the countries with the most number of COVID-19 cases with 7 million. It also has the most number of deaths with 205,000.

India has surpassed 6 million confirmed coronavirus cases, making it the second worst-hit nation globally after the US.

Meanwhile in China, the origin of the virus, the economy has started to reopen after successfully controlling the outbreak in Wuhan.

There are currently 35 vaccines in human trials around the world but no certainty as to when any will be approved for general use.

However with the growing number of deaths worldwide, it’s not impossible to imagine that the million death toll could double before the world finally gains access to a safe vaccine.

“The prospect of 2 million global deaths from COVID-19 is “certainly unimaginable… but it’s not impossible,” Dr. Mike Ryan, head of WHO’s emergencies program

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of UAE public warned against hidden ATM devices this payday

UAE public warned against hidden ATM devices this payday

26 mins ago
Photo of UAE unemployment rate among world’s lowest at 2.2%

UAE unemployment rate among world’s lowest at 2.2%

57 mins ago
Photo of COVID-19: 1 million worldwide deaths an ‘agonising milestone’ – United Nations

COVID-19: 1 million worldwide deaths an ‘agonising milestone’ – United Nations

1 hour ago
Photo of Man stands trial in Dubai for not wearing face mask, trying to bribe police officer

Man stands trial in Dubai for not wearing face mask, trying to bribe police officer

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close