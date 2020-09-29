Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BREAKING: Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dies at 91

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 6 hours ago

Photo credit: Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

The emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, has died at the age of 91.

His death was announced by the Emiri Diwan, reported by the state media Kuwait News Agency.

“With deep sadness and sorrow the Emiri Diwan sends its condolences to the people of Kuwait, the Arab and Muslim nations, and our friendly nations worldwide,” the statement said.

The Kuwaiti leader ruled the Gulf state since 2006 and had overseen its foreign policy for more than 50 years.

Dubbed as the “dean of Arab diplomacy”, he was known for his unswerving efforts to restore peace relations with states.

Sheikh Sabah was flown to the United States in July for medical treatment following a surgery.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of BREAKING: UAE declares three days of mourning following death of Emir of Kuwait

BREAKING: UAE declares three days of mourning following death of Emir of Kuwait

5 hours ago
Photo of Up to Php100,000 loan w/o interest available for OFWs who lost jobs in pandemic

Up to Php100,000 loan w/o interest available for OFWs who lost jobs in pandemic

5 hours ago
Photo of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan inaugurates digital platform for involving community in designing UAE’s future  

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan inaugurates digital platform for involving community in designing UAE’s future  

5 hours ago
Photo of How overseas Filipinos can begin laundromat business in PH to survive COVID-19 pandemic

How overseas Filipinos can begin laundromat business in PH to survive COVID-19 pandemic

5 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close