HEADS-UP! No parking fee for these types of cars in Dubai

Dubai has announced that electric vehicles in the emirate will be exempted from paying public parking fees for the next two years.

According to the announcement of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on September 28, the said exemption has come into effect since July 1.

This also means that owners of such cars no longer need to go to RTA to get any exemption documents. These vehicles, according to Eng. Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, will be automatically be relieved of the parking fees.

“Targeted vehicles can be automatically detected. Upon entering the number plate of the vehicle, the parking inspector will verify if the vehicle is electric or otherwise, and accordingly subject to parking fees or exempted, thanks to the online link between RTA’s parking and licensing systems,” she said.

