Duterte slams Facebook: Why would we allow you to continue?

7 hours ago

President Rodrigo Duterte hits social media giant Facebook over its decision to take down pages for irregular activities most of which are government sites and connected to the administration.

Duterte slammed the move to remove government’s advocacy pages questioning the company’s real intentions.

“Itong Facebook naman, from what I learned in the past days, na pati yung advocacy ng gobyerno tinatanggal,” Duterte said on Monday.

The President defends the anti-insurgency pages created by the military.

“You know Facebook, insurgency is about overturning the government. What would be the point as it is before, in my eyes. What would be the point of allowing you to continue if you cannot help us?,” he added.

Duterte said he will ask for an explanation from the company on why they took down the anti-insurgency pages.

“Tell me kung bakit hindi ko magamit para sa kapakanan ng taong bayan? Government cannot use it for the good of the people? Then we have to talk,” he added.

The President said that he and the company may or may not find a solution on this issue.

