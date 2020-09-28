Duterte says he almost ‘quit’ as President over corruption mess

President Rodrigo Duterte has revealed that he almost resigned from his post because of massive corruption in the government.

“I offered to resign as President. Kasi nagsasawa na ‘ko… Wala nang katapusan itong corruption,” Duterte said in a speech on Monday evening.

He even said that he’s ready to appear before Congress to discuss the problem of corruption.

“I want Congress to know that I am ready to appear there in Congress and discuss with them…how we can cut corruption,” he added.

The Chief Executive also expressed his willingness to abolish PhilHealth and reorganize the corruption ridden agency.

“I will try to begin tomorrow in shaking the tree sa PhilHealth. Balak ko mag-reorganize and impose a single line of authority,” he added.

“Itong PhilHealth, I’m going to propose to Congress to abolish the… Kung i-privatize mo naman, walang pera. I’m going to revamp, consider everybody resigned there,” the President explained.

