Dubai crackdown on rule-breakers continues; 2 salons shut down

The crackdown on commercial shops and establishment flouting COVID-19 preventive measures continues.

This time, the Dubai Municipality has ordered two salons to close shop for breaking the COVID-19 safety regulations.

Some 58 commercial shops have also been fined and warnings handed to 70 other businesses.

During the inspection, authorities have found 2,398 businesses fully compliant with the COVID-19 safety rules.

Dubai Tourism also carried out inspections and found two venues in violation of safety guidelines.

