Dubai crackdown on rule-breakers continues; 2 salons shut down

The crackdown on commercial shops and establishment flouting COVID-19 preventive measures continues.

This time, the Dubai Municipality has ordered two salons to close shop for breaking the COVID-19 safety regulations.

RELATED STORY: Dubai fines 7 businesses, warns one establishment due to COVID-19 violations on mask wearing, social distancing

Some 58 commercial shops have also been fined and warnings handed to 70 other businesses.

During the inspection, authorities have found 2,398 businesses fully compliant with the COVID-19 safety rules.

Dubai Tourism also carried out inspections and found two venues in violation of safety guidelines.

READ ON: Dubai fines 721 people caught violating COVID-19 measures on beaches

