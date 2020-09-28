BREAKING: COVID-19 cases in UAE fall to its lowest in 3 weeks

The UAE has recorded the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in three weeks, as authorities reported 626 new infections on Monday.

This brings the total tally to 92,095 coronavirus cases. Of this number, 81,462 patients have recovered with 918 new recoveries.

However, one patient died. This brings the death toll to 413.

This brings the total number of active cases lower from yesterday’s 10,513 to 10,220 as of September 28.

So far, the UAE has conducted more than 9.5 million tests, leading the world in terms of COVID-19 testing per capital.

Public are urged to continuously adhere to COVID-19 safety measures.