40 plane passengers from Metro Manila test positive for COVID-19 in Davao

Forty passengers of a plane from Manila that arrived in Davao City tested positive for the coronavirus.

Under Davao City’s “Test and Wait” mechanism, passengers are swabbed at the airport and only those with a negative RT-PCR or reverse transcript polymerase chain reaction test result will be given the permission to leave the airport.

“There is a big possibility that these patients were all asymptomatic since upon entering the Manila airport they undergo symptom screening like checking the temperature,” Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte last Friday.

The patients were brought to the Southern Philippine Medical Center. It’s unclear if they were tested before flying to Davao.

Davao City said it is set to implement its QR Code system for contactless information with passengers.

The LGU said that this will also protect frontliners at the airport since they no longer have to interview the passengers.