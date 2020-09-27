UAE launches quick smart service for attestation of diplomas, official documents

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has invested in state-of-the-art technologies and established an advanced digital infrastructure to provide its customers with a range of electronic and smart services, including official document attestation.

The Ministry said customers can apply for attestations via the ministry’s website www.mofaic.gov.ae or the UAEMOFAIC smartphone application.

“All service applications are reviewed and approved electronically and the fees are collected upon fulfilling the relevant requirements, the most important of which is to ensure that the documents to be certified have been accredited by the competent authorities before applying for the service,” MoFAIC said in a statement.

MoFAIC also roiled out a mechanism to complete online transactions through its website and smartphone application in cooperation with the Post whereby documents can be received and delivered to customers without the need to visit Customer Happiness Centres. Customers will only be required to schedule a pickup for an additional AED40 fee by calling 600599999.

Customers can also visit one of the five attestation centres across the UAE to complete the attestation, carrying the original documents and the payment receipt.

In the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the MoFAIC attestation centre is located at the Yas Tasheel Centre in Mussafah.

In the Emirate of Dubai, customers can visit MoFAIC attestation centers located in Al Tawar Centre – Al Tawar area 2, or the Service Centre 1 in Emirates Towers, or the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Dubai in the Consulates neighborhood – Bur Dubai.

In the Emirate of Sharjah, the MoFAIC attestation centre is located at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation office in the Al Dafeen area.

MoFAIC offers attestation services to authenticate various types of official documents, diplomas and invoices. These services ensure the authenticity of a seal and signature on documents and papers issued in the UAE or abroad.