PH breaches 304,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,995 newly infected patients

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 304,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 2,995 new cases. The total number now stands at 304,226.

The country still has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stand at 252,510, after 19,630 patients have successfully recouped from the virus as part of their “Oplan Recovery” initiative.

In addition, the department announced a record of 60 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 5,344.

President Rodrigo Duterte on August 31 announced that Metro Manila and Bulacan will still remain placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) from September 1 until September 31.

Under the GCQ status, more industries will be permitted to reopen despite movement limitations. This includes dine-in at restaurants and religious gatherings at 50 percent capacity, provided strict safety precautions are observed.

