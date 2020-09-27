How smart wearables are contributing towards your fitness and well-being: HUAWEI WATCH FIT does more than that

With the wide variety of smart devices surrounding us today there is no doubt we live in a connected digital era. Apart from smart phones, which act as a nexus point, one of the most popular smart devices seen with people are smart wearables. Modern smart wearables have woven themselves deeply into our daily lives, serving primarily as an extension of our smartphones. However, a key feature of wearables such as the newly launched HUAWEI WATCH FIT lies in their health and fitness tracking capabilities. With today’s world having everyone more concerned about their well-being, it’s no surprise that everyone wants to keep track of major health indicators.

Huawei has worked extensively to cater to every kind of user’s health and fitness monitoring needs with the recently launched HUAWEI WATCH FIT. Continuing in its successful lineup of smartwatches, which according to IDC (International Data Corporation) reports, put Huawei in second place globally during Q1 of 2020 and made it the only smartwatch brand to grow more than 100% with a shipment increase of 118.5% year-on-year, this new smartwatch changes things up in terms of design, but still keeps the focus on health and fitness.

Users today want their smart wearables to always stand out from the wide plethora of other devices on the market. Huawei took this into consideration while designing the new HUAWEI WATCH FIT, going for a completely different look. This time Huawei has opted for a stylish large HD display in a rectangular form factor. Measuring 1.64 inches, this large and perfectly proportioned AMOLED HD display with 326 PPI and a 16.7 million color gamut, delivers an immersive viewing experience, no matter what the lighting conditions are. The display can also be heavily customized, with a selection of over 130 watch faces to choose from and customization options that let users tailor what they want displayed on the screen to fit their needs. This is topped off with a massive battery that lasts 10 days long on a single charge, thanks to its efficiency and smart power saving algorithms.

However, the contribution smart wearables have made towards health and fitness should not be ignored. For example, the new HUAWEI WATCH FIT comes with comprehensive health tracking features for main health indicators. This includes heart rate, sleep, stress and blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2). The HUAWEI WATCH FIT uses advanced sensors to monitor a user’s blood oxygen saturation levels anytime, anywhere, alerting them when the levels become abnormal. Meanwhile, thanks to HUAWEI TruRelax technology, the user’s stress is actively monitored, with the smartwatch even offering breathing exercises to help the user calm down. HUAWEI TruSleep™ 2.0 provides sleep stage monitoring and allows the watch to intelligently recognize when the user falls asleep to start tracking. This comprehensive analysis uses Huawei’s AI technology to accurately identify six typical sleep problems including difficulty falling asleep, light sleeping, restlessness, early awakening, and an irregular work and rest schedule. Using this data and analysis, HUAWEI WATCH FIT provides hundreds of sleep improvement suggestions and personalized sleep services. The HUAWEI TruSeen™ 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology on the other hand brings to the table intelligent background heart rate monitoring, displaying users’ current resting heart rate in addition to an infographic showing how their heart rate changed over the last 24 hours. It also alerts users in case of an abnormal heart rate , when for example, the user’s continuous resting heart rate is too high or too low.

Another key aspect is fitness tracking. For both novices and experienced fitness enthusiasts alike, keeping track of every movement and form plays an essential role in the final result, often leading to a demand for a smart companion or guide. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT aims to be that smart guide by packing in an animated personal trainer covering 12 workout courses including 44 posture demonstrations. The individually animated fitness courses give users free one-on-one personal training without the need for a smartphone or any other device, be it at home, the gym or even for a quick workout during an office break. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT also supports 96 workout modes with advanced data tracking which ranges from 11 professional workout modes that cover the most popular exercise types, such as running, walking, cycling, swimming and more. A further 85 workout modes cover other forms of exercise including fitness training, dancing, ball games, water sports, winter sports, extreme sports and more.

In addition to all of this and a wide array of smart features that improve everyday life, what Huawei did differently to change things up is actually the price point, making it more accessible for all types of users, giving everyone an easier solution to staying on top of their fitness and health game.