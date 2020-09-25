Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Top 4 benefits of investing in Mutual Funds for only AED80 (Php 1,000)

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has effectively lowered the minimum amount for Filipinos to begin their investments to only Php1,000 or approximately AED80.

This is the minimum amount required to start investing in Mutual Funds where a licensed fund manager takes care of the investor’s money to help your investment grow.

“Your fund managers are being paid to help you make more money. They’re doing it and they’re monitoring the market while you do your actual work,” said Andoy Beltran, FirstMetroSec Assistant Vice President and Head of Business Development & Market Education during The Filipino Times Webinar titled “TFT USAPANG OFW: Saang Investment aabot ang AED 80 mo?”

Here are the top reasons why Filipinos should begin investing in mutual funds:

Legitimate. Mutual funds is an established and regulated form of investment under the Philippines’ Republic Act 2629 or the ‘Investment Company Act’

Tax Exemption. Earnings from Mutual Funds are exempt from Capital Gains Tax (CTRP, 1998)

Liquidity. Filipinos who opt for mutual funds can Buy mutual funds without having to look for sellers and are able to sell without having to look for Buyers.

Perfect Match. There’s a type of Mutual Fund for every type of investor – from Conservative to Aggressive, and those in-between.

The “Saang Investment aabot ang AED 80 mo?” webinar helps OFWs grow their money gradually by setting aside a portion of their monthly earnings to invest, which would help them be secured financially in the long run.

Filipinos interested to begin their investments can email Beltran and his team at: [email protected] or at  [email protected]

First Metro Securities can also engage with OFWs through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @FirstMetroSec

 

