PH nears 300K COVID-19 cases with new 2,639 infections

The Philippines is nearing the 300,000-mark on coronavirus cases as it logged an additional 2,630 cases on Friday. This brings the total COVID-19 cases to 299,361.

It is the fourth day that the country’s new cases is below the 3,000 mark.

The National Capital Region has the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 1,091.

Meanwhile, 494 patients have recovered leading to a total of 232,399 recoveries. Another 69 new deaths were also reported pushing the death toll at 5,196.

The total number of active cases or current infections stands at 61,766.

Only 3 laboratories failed to submit their data on time.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the late submission does not necessarily affect the daily tally.

Experts from the University of the Philippine said that the country may have 300,000 to 330,000 cases by end of September.

