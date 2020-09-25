Latest NewsNewsTFT News

More Filipinos interested to invest during pandemic – official

A growing number of Filipinos have expressed their interest to begin their steps for investments.

FirstMetroSec Assistant Vice President and Head of Business Development & Market Education Andoy Beltran revealed that many Filipinos opted start their investment journey by opening their bank accounts.

“Surprisingly nakita namin na during the pandemic, mas dumami ang mga kababayan na nagpakita ng interest sa pag i-invest – mga nag-open ng account where they took advantage of online account opening facilities,” said Beltran during The Filipino Times Webinar titled “TFT USAPANG OFW: Saang Investment aabot ang AED 80 mo?”

Beltran furthered that while that opening an account sparks that interest for investment, it’s important to help and guide Filipinos to their next steps to grow their money.

“Ang importante ay makapag invest sila ng actual. It’s one thing na nagpakita sila ng interest, it’s another na maturuan sila ng tamang pamamaraan para mag-invest,” said Beltran.

The “Saang Investment aabot ang AED 80 mo?” webinar helps OFWs grow their money gradually by setting aside a portion of their monthly earnings to invest, which would help them be secured financially in the long run.

Filipinos interested to begin their investments can email Beltran and his team at: [email protected] or at  [email protected]

First Metro Securities can also engage with OFWs through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @FirstMetroSec

 

