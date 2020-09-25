Malacanang opposes bishop’s remark that ‘face mask no longer needed if you love God’

Malacanang has contradicted the statements made by retired Lipa Archbishop Ramon Arguelles saying that people should no longer wear face masks and face shields as long as they trust in God.

During his Sept. 23 homily, Arguelles told the faithful: “Pero kung nagtutulungan tayo, gumagawa nang mabuti, hindi na kailangan ng mask. Hindi na kailangan ng face shield, hindi na kailangan ng distancing. Bakit? Mahal tayo ng Diyos at mahal natin siya, at mahal natin ang isa’t isa. We will only do good.”

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque urged Aguelles to stick to his role in the society and reminded him that the coronavirus pandemic is still a big problem.

“Kay Bishop, Sir, I hope we stick to our roles in society. Ang mga bishops po kinakailangan sa pananampalataya lang ng mga tao,” Roque said.

He argued that the COVID-19 pandemic is a problem being dealt by science and research and not of religious faith.

“Pero napatunayan na po ng siyensiya at ng mga doktor na napaka epektibo po ng pagsusuot ng face mask para maiwasan po ang COVID,” he added.

Roque asked Arguelles to use his influence to help in encouraging people to follow minimum health protocols.

“Sana po gamitin na lang natin ‘yung impluwensya natin sa lipunan para tulungan ‘yung bayan na mabawasan ang kaso ng COVID. I-encourage po natin ang pagsusuot ng face masks kaysa po i-discourage,” he said.