Locsin rejects pardon request for Filipino drug dealers in the Middle East

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddyboy Locsin Junior has denied any requests to pardon convicted Filipino drug dealers in the Middle East.

In a tweet, Locsin said that he has ordered all his ambassadors to block any request for pardon for convicted drug dealers.

“I won’t allow the pardon of convicted Filipino drug dealers in the Middle East,” Locsin said.

“My orders to my ambassadors there: exclude drug dealers from prisoner exchanges,”

The DFA chief said that he will allow the laws of the countries convicting drug dealers to take its course.

“You destroy my people I will kill, let the law abroad destroy you. Unlike in Indonesia these dealers were not fooled,” he added.

Senate President Tito Sotto supported Locsin’s statement in another tweet.

The DFA secretary also links his comment in the local drug dealing business in the Philippines.

“I smell a local connection to the local drug trade. Sorry. No mercy,” he added.