JUST IN: Julia Barretto files case vs. Jay Sonza

Actress Julia Barretto went to the National Bureau of Investigation on Friday to file a case against former broadcaster Jay Sonza.

According to a tweet by ABS-CBN reporter MJ Felipe, Barretto went to the NBI Cybercrime Division to formally file a complaint against Sonza.

Last week, Sonza claimed that the actress is bearing her child with actor Gerald Anderson.

“Napatunayan nina Visoy (visayan tisoy) Gerald Anderson at anak nina Dennis Padilla at Marjorie na si Julia Barreto na kapuwa hindi sila baog,” Sonza added on his Facebook post.

He deleted the post, but Barretto and Anderson took to social media to defend themselves and called his post ‘fake news’.

On Instagram, the actress shared her own photo showing off her toned abs. In the caption, she wrote: “FAKE NEWS.”

Julia’s father, Dennis Padilla also denied the rumored pregnancy.

“Sabi ko hindi siguro dahil kung totoo iyan, magte-text din naman sa akin ‘yan na ‘Papa I’m pregnant.’ Wala eh. Tapos nakita ko nga ‘yung litrato ni Julia sa Instagram niya. So fake news talaga,” he said.

It’s still unclear on what cases Barretto filed against Sonza.

The move comes after fellow actress Liza Soberano filed a case against a netizen over rape remarks.

This is a developing story.