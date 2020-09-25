Latest News

Dubai issues fines to 24 commercial shops in Al Mamzar, Al Sabkha, Naif, and Muhaisnah 4

EMIRARES NEWS AGENCY-WAM: The field inspection teams from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy, conducted 684 visits in open markets and shopping centers across the emirate yesterday to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures currently in force to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The inspections resulted in fines being imposed on 24 commercial establishments, 17 for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks and seven for breaching physical distancing guidelines.

The establishments fined included retail stores, a consumer complex, and various businesses dealing in general trade activities, electronics, mobile phone, readymade garments, perfumes, A/C spare parts, and shoes.

The violations were spotted in a number of shopping centers and a few other businesses located in Al Mamzar, Al Sabkha, Naif, and Muhaisnah 4.

The field inspection teams also warned five other commercial establishments for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required. Overall, inspections yesterday found that 655 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate in keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward despite the pandemic threat.

The precautionary guidelines have enabled Dubai to gradually resume activity across all sectors and reset the economy on a growth path. Stern action will be taken by Dubai Economy against any non-compliance with the precautionary measures found during its inspections or reported by consumers and the public.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

