Choir practice in Spain leads to COVID-19 infection of 30 members

Around 30 choir members of a church in northeastern Spain reportedly have contracted coronavirus after rehearsing in an indoor location.

The Associated Press reported that the River Troupe Gospel is a volunteer choir in Spain who rehearsed on September 11 before getting infected.

The group was preparing for their mid-air performance two days after their that rehearsal.

However, one member of the choir members tested positive for the virus after their performance on September 13.

More than 40 close contacts were isolated and quarantined since 30 singers tested positive for the virus.

Investigators said that even though the choir followed all protocols during their rehearsals including social distancing, the ventilation of their practice area turned out to be problematic.

It was not known if any relatives of the singers also became infected.

The virus can stay suspended in the air in medical facilities or in enclosed spaces where people are shouting or speaking without proper ventilation.

Spain is now dealing with its second wave of COVID-19 infection, reaching over 700,000 cases.

Image by fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay