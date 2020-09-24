Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives COVID-19 vaccine

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the UAE on September 24, 2020. Photo from WAM.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, was administered the COVID-19 vaccine today, September 24.

This was during his visit to Khalifa Hospital to review the first day of the vaccine being administered to frontline workers in all vital sectors.

“In support of the programme and to encourage workers in vital sectors to take part, His Highness received the COVID-19 vaccine, affirming the leadership’s commitment to support all frontline workers,” a statement from the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said.

Vaccine trials across the UAE, in which more than 31,000 volunteers from 125 nationalities are participating, have demonstrated that the vaccine is safe and effective.

“The vaccine is one of the steps that the UAE has taken to contain the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of the community,” the statement added.

