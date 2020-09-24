Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE, Israeli ambassadors to the UN meet to discuss issues of mutual interest

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

Photo credit: WAM

(WAM) — Lana Nusseibeh, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, on Wednesday met with Gilad Erdan, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Israel to the UN, following the signing of the UAE-Israel Peace Accord in Washington, D.C., on 15th September 2020. The meeting was held at the UAE Mission to the UN.

During the meeting, the Ambassadors underscored the importance of cooperation to galvanize efforts to foster peace in the region. They discussed how the establishment of relations between the UAE and Israel contributes to providing enormous opportunities for both countries and the region.

The Ambassadors also reviewed mutual priorities at the UN, including the response to the coronavirus pandemic, digital cooperation and countering extremism online, empowering women and people of determination, climate action and environmental protection, energy, education, and cultural exchange.

SEE ALSO: UAE, Israel to officially sign peace treaty at Washington on Sept. 15

 

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Nearly 400 whales found dead in Australia’s largest stranding

Nearly 400 whales found dead in Australia’s largest stranding

3 mins ago
Photo of Flu awareness drives to begin in UAE this September 28

Flu awareness drives to begin in UAE this September 28

2 hours ago
Photo of PH breaches 296,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,180 newly infected patients

PH breaches 296,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,180 newly infected patients

2 hours ago
Photo of Group warns over ‘drop your beautiful daughter’ challenge

Group warns over ‘drop your beautiful daughter’ challenge

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close