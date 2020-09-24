Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH breaches 296,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,180 newly infected patients

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 294,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 2,180 new cases. The total number now stands at 296,755.

The country still has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 231,928, after 580 patients have successfully recouped from the virus.

In addition, the department announced a record of 36 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 5,127.

President Rodrigo Duterte on August 31 announced that Metro Manila and Bulacan will still remain placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) from September 1 until September 31.

Under the GCQ status, more industries will be permitted to reopen despite movement limitations. This includes dine-in at restaurants and religious gatherings at 50 percent capacity, provided strict safety precautions are observed.

 

