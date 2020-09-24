OFWs in Hong Kong ask for help after testing positive for COVID-19

Some Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Hong Kong are asking for more assistance after they tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Most of them have tested positive upon their arrival in the city-state.

An OFW in Hong Kong breaks down in an appeal video, calling for more support for domestic workers who have tested positive for coronavirus upon arrival in the city.

Marites Palma, founder of the Social Justice for Migrant Workers, told ABS-CBN News they are now helping at least a dozen OFWs infected by COVID-19.

“Humihingi po ako ng tulong para sa mga kababayan nating nag positive ng COVID na nandoon sa ospital. Marami po silang nasa ospital, depress na depress na po sila,” an emotional Palma said in a video sent to ABS-CBN.

“Sana po matulungan sila, kasi ang hirap ng may sakit ka sa abroad, sa katunayan may sakit din po ako pero gumagawa ako ng paraan para matulungan ang mga kababayan nating hindi nabibigyan ng sapat na pagkain ng kanilang mga amo,” she added.

Consul General Raly Tejada said there are about 9 Filipinos seeking treatment in Hong Kong hospitals as of September 17.

Tejada said that they are now in coordination with Palma’s group to address their concerns.