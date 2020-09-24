Nearly 400 whales found dead in Australia’s largest stranding

Almost 400 whales have been found dead in what is considered the largest stranding on record in Australia, BBC reported.



Since September 20, hundreds of pilot whales have been found on the shores of Tasmania’s west coast, with about 380 of them dead. About 50 were already rescued by September 23, and rescuers are currently in the process of helping 30 more.



“While they’re still alive and in water, there’s still hope for them – but as time goes on, they do become more fatigued,” BBC quoted Nic Deka, regional manager for Tasmania’s Parks and Wildlife Service, as saying.



The whales, according to BBC’s report, were found washed up on an area called Macquarie Heads. Rescuers first found the first group of 270 stranded whales, but then discovered another group of 200 more washed in with the tide.



Deka said that they are currently focusing on removing the dead whales on the coast through a clean-up plan. They are currently using slings and other equipment to pull the whales off the sand banks—guiding them back into deeper waters.



“Geographically it’s quite a challenging area. It’s sort of inside an actual harbour so we’ve got several boats and hundreds of people on the ground preparing the whales in slings,” fisherman Tom Mountney told BBC World Service radio.



He noted that they are still determining the cause of the stranding of the whales. Some say it could be because they were lured by fish and became disoriented, or it could be that one mistakenly led the whole group to the shore.