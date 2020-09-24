Latest News

‘Mission Impossible?’ Tom Cruise to fly to outer space in 2021 to film new movie

Hollywood star Tom Cruise will embark on his outer space journey to shoot a film in October 2021.

The news was revealed by the Space Shuttle Almanac.

Joining the flight mission is Doug Liman, director of “Edge of Tomorrow.”

“So it’s confirmed that @CommanderMLA is flying the @Axiom_Space @SpaceX #CrewDragon tourist mission with Director @DougLiman & Tom Cruise,” wrote Space Shuttle Almanac.

Cruise was reportedly teaming up with the Elon Musk company for NASA’s first narrative film in May.

The Universal Studios supported the partnership and gave $200 million for the space film.

The report added that the spacecraft will be piloted by commander Michael Lopez-Alegria.

NASA confirmed their involvement in the project earlier this year on Twitter where NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said: “NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!

“We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.”

Cruise will next be starring in Mission: Impossible 7, the filming still continues due to the delays brought by the coronavirus pandemic. He is also expected to launch his movie, Top Gun: Maverick later this year.

