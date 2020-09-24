Man molests 4-year-old Filipino boy in front of father in Dubai

The Dubai Court of First Instance is hearing the case of a 34-year-old man who allegedly molested a four-year-old boy in front of his father.

The man, who was on a visit visa, held the boy in his arms and kissed the kid twice at a mall according to a report on the Khaleej Times.

The Filipino father was with him when the incident happened.

“I was standing next to the outdoor benches with my son. It was around 7:45 PM. The defendant then came to us and said my son was beautiful. He repeated it. Then suddenly, he grabbed my son and lifted him by the arms,” the father told the court.

He tried preventing the Asian man from getting his son, but the visitor disregarded him.

“He suddenly took off my son’s shorts and kissed him twice for no reason. That made me angry, so I asked him what he was doing, but he quickly left the place,” he said.

The father reported it to the security officials until the suspect was caught.

A CCTV footage showed what happened and supported the father’s testimony.

The defendant admitted that he kissed the boy during the investigation.

The trial has been adjourned to October 21.